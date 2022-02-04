Feb. 4 is National Wear Red Day; survivors urge women to take charge of their health

(WQOW) - According to the American Heart Association, it's the number one killer of women, and it claims more women's lives than all forms of cancers combined. It's heart disease.
On Feb. 4, survivors of heart disease are asking women nationwide to take charge of their health, and encourage others to do the same as part of National Wear Red Day.
Shemeka Campbell, from Milwaukee, was just 24 years old when she began seeing a cardiologist for an irregular heart beat and dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart can't pump blood effectively because the left ventricle is enlarged and weakened.
A few years later she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, but the disease wasn't done with her yet.
Campbell's sister passed away at just 31 in 2017; contributing factor to her death was heart disease.
According to the American Heart Association, 1 in 3 women will pay the price of cardiovascular disease with their life.
"No one is exempt from heart disease, I was diagnosed at just 24 years old. I always thought it was an old man's disease, but in fact, anyone can be affected by it," said Shemeka Campbell, a congestive heart failure survivor, "Just because you have an illness such as heart disease, it doesn't mean that life stops for you. It's more of a reason why you should live."
Congestive heart failure caused Campbell to monitor her lifestyle habits more closely, increase activity, reduce stress and learn her family's health history.
This National Wear Red Day, her hope is that you will do the same.