Bittersweet Goodbye: Saving Grace Lutheran Church moving to new location by Christmas

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a bittersweet goodbye. A local church is leaving its long-time location for a bigger space to share in fellowship and faith.
"I've been sort of dreaming about what it will be like to walk in those front doors and be in the new space and be in the new sanctuary," said Associate Pastor Dan Doran.
Saving Grace Lutheran Church will soon have a new home, leaving the Eastridge Center in Eau Claire after nearly a decade.
"It seemed to fit our needs at the time. It's going to be difficult because we've made a lot of memories here," said Pastor David Irgens.
The decision to leave was fueled by finances.
"We made the decision simply because it was financially responsible for us to do so," said Doran. "We knew that with mortgage costs compared to rent, we would actually be able to save money in the long run."
The move was also made because of a growing faith.
"It's a growing congregation," said Irgens. "We started out with 250 people. About 4 years later, we were at 500 people. Now we're over 700 people that are a part of the ministry at Saving Grace."
The new building located at 3735 Jeffers Road is providing the room this ministry needs, not to mention something this church hasn't seen in a while.
"One thing is windows," said Doran. "Yeah, whether it is in the sanctuary or all along the fellowship hall, it's going to be really beautiful to just have that natural light in the building."
Doran also said church-goers are excited for the change in venue.
"They want to have that home that feels maybe a little bit more stable," said Doran. "You know that okay we are not just renting, we are really putting roots down and we are going to be here for a while."
"It will be nice because our theme has always been 'we want to have a place in which we reach out beyond the walls,'" said Irgens. "So it's a place to be encouraged in faith and yet our whole ministry is about what happens outside of those walls."
Irgens said it was the community that made this move happen.
"We started a capital campaign about 3, 4 years ago, in which we knew that a new building would be somewhere around $2M or $3M," said Irgens. "The new building is closer to $3M and they raised I think $1.4M so far and we are looking forward to raising the rest later."
The new space, an ode to the old one.
"In a lot of ways, we've recreated the space that we have here at the Eastridge Center," said Doran.
They are planting their roots from Eastridge into a space they can now call their own.
Saving Grace Lutheran Church is set to hold services in their new building on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve:
- 2 p.m. parking lot service
- 4 p.m. youth and family service
- 8 p.m. candle light service
Christmas Day:
- 10 a.m. (This service will also air on News 18)