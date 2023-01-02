Former Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral

Weather Alert

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon. On Monday evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 11 inches total accumulation expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible, particularly in southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing may result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&