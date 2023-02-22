Meaning of Ash Wednesday, fish fries and the Lenten season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many Christians received the sign of the cross on their forehead on Ash Wednesday, but why does this happen?
At St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, palm leaves were burned to be used as ashes for Wednesday. Parishioners then lined up to receive the ashes on their forehead.
Father Tom Krieg, the pastor of St. James, said they represent that the person has sinned and they are remorseful for their sins.
Father Tom also said this day is the beginning of the season of Lent.
"It's 40 days to grow closer to God, to become more aware of God. A lot of places have parish missions, kind of renewal sort of things. We try to step up our prayer life. It's a time when church attendance tends to grow a little bit as we get to Easter," said Father Tom.
During Lent, Christians are also asked to give up meat to recognize Jesus' sacrifice.
You may have noticed fish fries are very popular in Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley. Father Tom said many of the state's settlers were Catholics of Polish and German descent, so a lot of businesses still keep that meatless Friday tradition and offer fish.