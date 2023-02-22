 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Meaning of Ash Wednesday, fish fries and the Lenten season

  • 0
Ash Wednesday at St. James

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many Christians received the sign of the cross on their forehead on Ash Wednesday, but why does this happen?

At St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire, palm leaves were burned to be used as ashes for Wednesday. Parishioners then lined up to receive the ashes on their forehead.

Father Tom Krieg, the pastor of St. James, said they represent that the person has sinned and they are remorseful for their sins.

Father Tom also said this day is the beginning of the season of Lent.

"It's 40 days to grow closer to God, to become more aware of God.  A lot of places have parish missions, kind of renewal sort of things.  We try to step up our prayer life.  It's a time when church attendance tends to grow a little bit as we get to Easter," said Father Tom.

During Lent, Christians are also asked to give up meat to recognize Jesus' sacrifice.

You may have noticed fish fries are very popular in Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley. Father Tom said many of the state's settlers were Catholics of Polish and German descent, so a lot of businesses still keep that meatless Friday tradition and offer fish.

