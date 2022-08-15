Our Lady of The Falls Grotto Shrine blessed and restored

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Our Lady of The Falls Grotto Shrine at the Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls has been finally been restored, and also blessed.
Monday was the 82nd year that the shrine was blessed and marked the end of its restoration that has been worked on for a few years. The restoration included new landscaping, new granite on the grotto, as well as rebuilding the wall that was on the edge of the hill.
Volunteers of the restoration project told News 18 that many community members were involved in the project, but with it finally completed, it is something that they will never forget.
"I doubt in my lifetime I will ever get to participate in anything like this again," said Jane Stuttgen, a church volunteer. "This one kind of ranks up there with all of the projects I've ever done, probably pretty much near the top."
The shrine also features a mosaic of objects that have been collected within the community as well as a plaque that tells the story of the shrine.