Altoona mom excited to bring child to see sensory-friendly movies

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls is bringing back sensory-friendly screenings.
These screenings will show the latest family-friendly movies with the sound lowered and the lights only slightly dimmed.
Kaylee Troutman of Altoona has a seven-year-old daughter named Addisyn who has high-functioning autism.
She said screenings like these are good because some children have light sensitivities, or in her daughter's case, she doesn't like loud noises, and will even cover her ears if something's too loud.
By attending a screening, Troutman hopes her daughter knows other kids are different, just like her.
"I really want her to be able to have that social development, too," Troutman said. "She does lack that a bit. She prefers to be more independent. She's very quirky and weird, which I love that about her, and I want her to be able to watch these movies and think, 'Oh, they're funny, just like me!'"
The first screening will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," a film based on a children's book. Lyle the crocodile lives in New York City and loves baths, caviar, and great music.
Tickets are $7.50. Micon will also offer $2 pops and $2 popcorn specials.
Other upcoming sensory screenings include "Strange World" on Saturday, Nov. 26 and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Saturday, Dec. 31, both at 10 a.m.