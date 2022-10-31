Eau Claire International Film Festival to take place this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This weekend a local university will be home to the Eau Claire International Film Festival.
"It's evolved into something that's become a strong regional showcase and there's just all kinds of great reasons why that's a great thing," said festival director Chris Herriges.
Inside the Woodland Theater at the Davies Center of UW-Eau Claire, people will be able to watch 44 films over three days.
Presentations include movies, animated shorts and music videos that take place around the world and right here in the Chippewa Valley.
Some represented countries include Taiwan, France, England, Greece, and Argentina.
One volunteer said some films will make you laugh or cry. Others aim to amplify marginalized voices.
"We really get to learn and hear stories and really take it in. I think hopefully people will have a change of heart and also really enjoy internally and that can be a ripple effect on our community to be able to tell more stories not only locally but also internationally. We can kind of travel from our seats so to speak," said volunteer Jaylin Carlson.
There will be a free kickoff event on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Brewing Projekt. At that event, people will be able to get a free beverage, a free Mancino's grinder, and watch three short films.
The official festival begins Friday, Nov. 4 and ends Sunday, Nov. 6.
An All-Fest pass costs $30. All-Fest passes for students cost $15. Individual screenings range from $5 to $8.