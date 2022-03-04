Micon Cinemas closer to normalcy with premiere of 'The Batman'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Friday is the premiere of The Batman, and a local movie theater said this blockbuster is helping fill its seats and return to normal.
Although the theater looked sparse in the early afternoon, officials with Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls believe it will be packed Friday night.
Micon vice president Connie Olson said their Eau Claire location had over 300 pre-sold tickets for Batman Friday morning, and that they anticipate all their shows will set out for the weekend.
With no new movies during most of the pandemic, Olson said Spider: No Way Home saved them for the holidays, and they hope Batman has a similar impact. However, since Batman is three hours long, they are not able to have as many showings.
She added some customers still like to wear masks or books private showings to feel more comfortable, but all-in-all, things are starting to feel normal again.
"As far as the business in general, there are more people returning which is really a good thing" Olson said. "It's just we also need more movies because Batman opened this weekend, but we don't really have anything big until the end of the month so Batman has to bring people for this whole month to keep us going."
Olson said they won't know for sure how the movie industry is going to be doing until a year later, especially with some movies being released on streaming services before they hit theaters.