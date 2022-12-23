The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties. For much of central and east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions, but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&