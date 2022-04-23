Silver alert issued for missing Green County man

GREEN COUNTY (WQOW) - A silver alert has been issued for 74-year-old Alton Ray Sweatt of Juda.
He was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday leaving his home in Juda, possibly going to a previous home in Rives, Tennessee.
According to the alert, he was wearing dark-colored shorts, a blue pinstripe shirt, and tan shoes.
Sweatt has white hair balding on the top and front and brown eyes. He is 5'4" and 180 lbs. He has a facial droop and left-sided weakness as a result of a stroke. He walks poorly with a cane and has a plastic brace on his right calf.
He is driving a 2015 black Dodge Ram pickup with Tennessee plates. The license plate number is Y8032R.
According to the alert, Sweatt left without several medications that he requires.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.