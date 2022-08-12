Upcoming ‘Trans Closet’ event in Chippewa Falls to provide free clothing

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local group is holding a 'Trans Closet' event to help the transgender community feel more like themselves.
Advocacy group 'Transforming the Valley' will host a free event where transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary folks can get clothes, accessories, shoes, and personal care items.
This is just a snippet of what will be available, but in about a week, this whole back room will be filled wall to wall with clothing options.
There will also be makeup tutorials and other resources on site.
Transforming the Valley co-chair Brit Bushman said it can be scary as a trans person to buy clothes in public, so this pop-up closet provides a safe space where people can try on items without feeling judged.
"Then as people who are on hormones, what they have to start with, even that stuff they go rush out and buy, no longer fits them as they go through/transition. So they have to constantly buy new things as their body changes to still have that gender euphoria from the clothing they wear to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin while still trying not to break the bank," Bushman said.
All items and services are free, but donations of new and gently used clothing and money are accepted. If you would like to donate clothes, officials ask that you bring them at least a day before the event so they have time to set up.
Trans Closet will be at String Theory Studio on 116 N. Bridge St. in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They are also still looking for more volunteers to help the day before and the day of the event.