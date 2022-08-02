Airbnb says demand is soaring even amid economic uncertainty

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, AND RICE LAKE.