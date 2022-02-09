Chicken wing shortage ahead of Super Bowl, bar adapts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The National Chicken Council expects Americans will eat nearly 1.42 billion chicken wings while watching the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams this weekend, but many restaurants and bars, including a local business, are having trouble getting a hold of this fan favorite food.
The Growler Guys in Eau Claire said throughout the pandemic and even before the big game, they've had a difficult time sourcing certain cheese curds and one of their wing sauces.
Because of this, they've had to discontinue those items from their menu.
Co-owner Greg Haugen said it's also hard to get a hold of chicken wings and said they saw a 100% increase in the cost.
In order to continue to provide wings and a living wage for their staff, they've had to make menu adjustments.
"We've taken a price increase on some of our menu items to help absorb some of the increase costs for the products, the actual raw goods, but also to make sure that our employees and team members are able to handle some of those cost increases that they're seeing in their everyday life as well," Haugen said.
Haugen said surprisingly, beer prices haven't changed much, and if people want to try any of their 60 beers on tap, the Growler Guys will be giving away free beer for a year to 10 customers during their 4th anniversary event on February 26th.
Another bar we spoke with said at one point, they were out of Jack Daniels for five weeks.
A different one said they've had trouble getting wings, coffee, bread and liquor.