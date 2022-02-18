Coca-Cola introduces a first-of-its-kind flavor

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Some blowing snow is also possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&