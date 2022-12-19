Eau Claire stores swamped with holiday shoppers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Christmas is less than a week away, so if you have some shopping to get done now is the time.
Stores around Eau Claire were packed on Monday with people grabbing gifts and stocking stuffers.
One busy store was Kohl's on Gateway Drive. Their manager said they've had a busy holiday season, especially in their home department.
News 18 heard from shoppers buying clothes for their kids, just looking to see what they're missing, or even treating themselves.
"I'm starting to get the end of my stuff. There's only a week left," said Shawn Stieber, who was buying toys for her grandkids. "You get so busy in life and then all of a sudden, Christmas is here."
They are not alone. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that more than half of Christmas shoppers plan to shop the week before Christmas. The NRF also predicts each Christmas shopper is spending an average of $832 on presents this year.