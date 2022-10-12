IT'S HAPPENING: Costco planning to open in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Costco is planning an Eau Claire location, according to the Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda packet.
The site plan says Costco is looking to build on 27 acres at the corner of Black Avenue and Tower Drive. That is located on Eau Claire's northeast side, near the U.S. 53, North Crossing interchange.
This land near U.S. 53 was recently annexed into the city of Eau Claire by the city council at its September 27 meeting, and on Tuesday was rezoned to allow for a commercial development with a fuel facility.
The building is planned to be 160,000 square feet, with 854 parking stalls.
The plan also shows they intend to have a gas station and car wash, as well as tire sales section, a deli, pharmacy, optical center, and a bakery.
The plan commission will vote on the site plan at its October 17 meeting, and will need to be approved next by the city council.
According to plans submitted to the city, the store will open in the fall of 2023 or spring of 2024, depending on when construction is able to start.
According to its website, Costco is a global retailer with warehouse locations in eight countries.