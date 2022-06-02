Just Between Friends consignment sale open all weekend in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Just Between Friends (JBF) officially opened a consignment sale Thursday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
The sale is a community event to help local families add back to their budgets by selling items they no longer need, while other families save money by buying the gently-used items at a big discount.
This year, over 150 families are selling through JBF, making it their biggest year yet. JBF owner Denise Klipsic said it's all about the community coming together.
"A lot of our families sell with us, and then they come on in and they save with us, said Klipsic. "So, it's a great way in our community to really promote families helping families. And even at the end of the sale, we end up helping families in need through our charity partners."
JBF has a bunch of family and kid-friendly items like clothes, books, puzzles and toys. There are also plenty of items for infants, including giving out a limited supply of formula Friday.
There will also be buy-one, get-one sales Friday, a summer safety event on Saturday, and everything that's left will be half-price on Sunday.
The sale is open through Sunday and admission is free.