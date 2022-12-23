Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

Samsung recalls more than 650,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports. This recall involves several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash including model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A.

 From United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Samsung recalled more than 660,000 washing machines, warning customers that the machine could short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers." Ten of these reports resulted in property damage, and three customers reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

Several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash are affected: the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A. The machines were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission published the range of serial numbers for the 14 models recalled.

The 663,500 washing machines were sold at bigbox retailers such as Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, and Lowe's from June 2021 through December 2022, costing between $900 and $1,500.

A software update can fix the fire hazard. "Consumers should immediately check whether their washer's software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated," the CPSC said.

All wi-fi equipped washers should automatically download the free software repair when connected to the internet, Samsung said. Those who don't have internet can get a free dongle from Samsung to plug in and download the free software repair.

