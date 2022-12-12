 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

TDS' all-fiber-optic network connects first customers in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
TDS logo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - TDS Telecom has powered up the first areas of its all-fiber-optic network in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. The company announced Tuesday the first 4,100 addresses are now connected.

TDS said the network provides residential speeds of eight gigabytes per second for both downloading and uploading. Commercial customers can have access to these speeds as well, or choose a dedicated 10-gig connection.

In a statement, Senior Vice President Andrew Petersen said quote “The wait is over, and we’re thrilled Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls residents can now experience the difference that fiber makes.”

The Madison-based company broke ground on the project in the Chippewa Valley in May. TDS expects to launch services to nearly 6,000 addresses by the end of the month and 40,000 by the time the project is complete.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you