TDS' all-fiber-optic network connects first customers in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - TDS Telecom has powered up the first areas of its all-fiber-optic network in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. The company announced Tuesday the first 4,100 addresses are now connected.
TDS said the network provides residential speeds of eight gigabytes per second for both downloading and uploading. Commercial customers can have access to these speeds as well, or choose a dedicated 10-gig connection.
In a statement, Senior Vice President Andrew Petersen said quote “The wait is over, and we’re thrilled Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls residents can now experience the difference that fiber makes.”
The Madison-based company broke ground on the project in the Chippewa Valley in May. TDS expects to launch services to nearly 6,000 addresses by the end of the month and 40,000 by the time the project is complete.