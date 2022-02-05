Dog rescued after falling through ice

CADOTT (WQOW) - Cadott Fire & Rescue and the Chippewa Fire District performed an ice rescue Saturday morning after a Cadott family's dog broke through ice and was stranded in water.
Officials said the dog was rescued on its owner's farm located south of Cadott.
They got the call at 9:16 a.m. and the dog was out of the water by 9:45 a.m.
Officials said the dog needed no medical attention, and was brought back to the family home to warm up.
Cadott Fire & Rescue said they called in the Chippewa Fire Team because they had ice water rescue equipment that made it safer for firefighters to reach the dog.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department was also on the scene.