UW-Stout offering new cybersecurity major, hopes to be leader in state

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A new major at UW-Stout in cybersecurity was recently approved by the UW System board of regents.
The program will train graduates to help meet high demand for professionals in this cutting-edge field.
The bachelor of science program will complement the well-established computer and IT programs at UW-Stout that already have components of cybersecurity, making use of the instructors, curriculum and facilities infrastructure already in place.
"Students have to understand how networking works, and how to do the programming, how the industry control system works, how the manufacturing works," said program director Holly Yuan. "Those existing programs here at UW-Stout will definitely contribute to grow together to make this program as leading cyber security program in the state of Wisconsin. "
This program was designed with industry partners specifically to meet the growing needs of the business industry in this region.
Enrollment is already open, and students can take the program on campus or online beginning this fall.