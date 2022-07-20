CVTC student takes third in national barbering competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - He had to do a fade to show off his barbering skills, but his talent certainly isn't fading away. A CVTC cosmetology student recently placed third in a national barbering competition.
Isaiah Jackson of Eau Claire won first at state in Madison for barbering and went on to compete in the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta, Georgia, earning third overall in June. It's a feat never accomplished by a CVTC student before.
"It's good on your resume. It's good practice to just compete against other people," Jackson said.
For the national barbering competition, Jackson had to do a creative design on a mannequin head, then do a flat top men's haircut with a fade, then to his surprise, a women's haircut.
For his creative design, he clipped a mullet and shaped the back to look like eagle feathers. Plus, he painted an American flag on the mannequin's beard.
Jackson said he started CVTC's cosmetology program in August 2021, and he's so grateful he got to participate in such a fun opportunity.
"It felt really nice," Jackson said. "I was really nervous because there's a lot of good competitors so I didn't know if I was even going to make the podium. I was really ecstatic and relieved about that, thankful, thanks to God, my teachers, my instructors for getting me prepared for it. I'm just very thankful."
Jackson graduated Altoona High School in 2017 and will graduate CVTC in August with a technical diploma. He also hopes to open his own barber shop one day.