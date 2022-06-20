Crime Stoppers officially launches in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - What started with the Take A Stand Against Meth campaign has now transformed into Chippewa County Crime Stoppers, a local nonprofit that is looking to make it a lot tougher to be a criminal in Chippewa County.
Crime stoppers is program that will use a website, smart phone app, and a phone line to funnel information to local law enforcement.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said it is a great way to work together to solve community problems.
"We've seen throughout the Take A Stand Against Meth campaign that you really need a holistic approach if you're going to attack the meth problem or just criminal activity in general," Kelm said. "It can't just be the police, we have to work together, and we've seen when that happens good things can come of it."
The new website is www.chippewacountycrimestoppers.org. The app is called P3 Tips and is free to download and install. The phone line at 715-944-3949 is monitored by real people 24-7.
All tips, regardless of the method of submission, are anonymous. Chippewa County Crime Stoppers president Scott Sullivan wants residents to know their confidentiality is taken very seriously.
"You're given an ID number. So, there isn't even a name associated or a caller ID with it. That would be how the information is recorded and then sent to the proper law enforcement liaison, and then sent wherever he or she feels it should go," Sullivan said.
What sort of tips should be submitted?
"These are not for calls that are happening right now," Kelm said. "If in an emergency, call 911."
Beyond that straightforward guideline, crime stoppers wants any info you may have about a crime, no matter how small or trivial you may think it is.
"Oftentimes a tip from one person will dovetail with tips from others. So, you might think, 'my tip isn't that important,' but you never know, because that tip could integrate with things we already have going on."
Some tips, if fruitful, could be rewarded with money. Sullivan said the organization will have annual costs of about $8,000 and they are looking for sponsors as well as accepting individual donations. Click here to learn more about how to help.