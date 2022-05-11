Man arrested after deputy finds trunk filled with stolen avocados

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED...

Thunderstorms with heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the
following counties...

Pepin...Rusk...Dunn...Chippewa...Barron...Eau Claire...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 1030 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small
stream flooding in the area. Up to two inches of rain have already
fallen.

* Some locations that will experience minor flooding include...
Eau Claire, Menomonie, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Chippewa Falls,
Altoona, Lake Hallie, Stanley, Bloomer, Barron, Lake Wissota and
Chetek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 203 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

CHISAGO               DAKOTA                WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

FARIBAULT             FREEBORN              RICE
STEELE                WASECA

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, CENTER CITY,
CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON,
LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE,
RIVER FALLS, STILLWATER, AND WASECA.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin...
Eastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin...
Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin...
Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elk Mound,
or 7 miles east of Menomonie, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Elk Mound around 1025 PM CDT.
Altoona and Lake Hallie around 1040 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eau
Claire, Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota and Cadott.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern
and west central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern
and west central Wisconsin.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Man arrested after deputy finds trunk filled with stolen avocados

  • 0
Man arrested after deputy finds trunk filled with stolen avocados

A Lompoc man faces charges of grand theft after authorities say he tried to steal a trunk full of avocados.

 SB Sheriff's Office/KCAL/KCBS

    SANTA BARBARA, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- A Lompoc man faces charges of grand theft after authorities say he tried to steal a trunk full of avocados.

Tim Rounds, 44, was spotted wearing a headlamp and holding a bucket of avocados by a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the Goleta. Special Duty Hartley Freedman saw a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the roadway in the 6900 block of Cathedral Oaks Road, where he made contact with Rounds.

The deputy, upon seeing Rounds wearing the headlamp and holding the avocados, searched the vehicle and found a bag of methamphetamine, a pipe, and a trunk full of avocados, according to sheriff's officials. The owner of the ranch confirmed that Rounds did not have permission to harvest their avocados.

The estimated value of the stolen avocados was not known.

Rounds was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of fruit, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the sheriff's Main Jail and has since been released.

Sheriff's officials photographed the avocados and returned them to the owner of the ranch.

Tags