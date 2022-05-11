Man arrested after deputy finds trunk filled with stolen avocados

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin... Eastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin... Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin... Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin... * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elk Mound, or 7 miles east of Menomonie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Elk Mound around 1025 PM CDT. Altoona and Lake Hallie around 1040 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota and Cadott. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern and west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern and west central Wisconsin. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH