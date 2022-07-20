Police: look out for fake crime posts on social media

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When you're scrolling through social media, be sure to watch out for posts on crimes, because they could be fake.
These are completely made up scenarios meant to look like a real crime was committed. Some of these posts that have been circulating online include a woman stealing a baby boy from a hospital in Kenosha, or two men attacking random people in Beloit.
"These are designed to create a lot of interests, a lot of shares, a lot of fear," said Josh Miller, public information officer for the Eau Claire Police Department. "Very often it turns out that they're completely fabricated and just have no basis in reality."
Police say there are plenty of ways to spot a fake crime on social media. One way is to look at where the post came from, and figure out if it's a source you can trust.
You might also want to see if the person that posted is local or not. Sometimes these fake crimes get posted on an open social media page for an area so it looks like it was locally posted, but in reality it wasn't.
Additionally, you can check the Eau Claire Police Department's social media pages. If there is a threat to citizens of Eau Claire, there will be a post about it.
One last way is to check if the content of the post has punctuation, spelling, or grammar that is slightly off, which is a sign that the post may originate outside of the United States.