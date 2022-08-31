Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender will be released in Eau Claire Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Eau Claire Police Department, David F. Lyons, 52, will temporarily live at a home on the 100 block of Randall St.
Lyons was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in Eau Claire County in 2002. Prior to that, he was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in Manitowoc County in 1996 and third degree sexual assault in 1992.
Conditions of Lyons' release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS monitoring. He also cannot have unsupervised contact with minors.