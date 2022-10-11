Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls has been hosting events and activities for survivors and their supporters.
While they say advocacy is important year-round, domestic violence (DV) program director, Jeni H., said having the month to focus on awareness and on how strong survivors are helps people feel less alone, and could encourage others to come forward.
The Family Support Center practices what she calls survivor-centered advocacy.
"Thinking about, what does that survivor want and how can we help them get there?" Jeni said. "I think that is often a misconception about domestic violence services, is that we're going to expect that you have to leave an abusive situation, or you have to report, and of course we will help you do those things if that's what you want to do. But if that's not what you want to do, we are still here for you."
She said supporting survivors is more important now than ever, as the DV homicide rate is up in Wisconsin and here in the Chippewa Valley.
Related: Domestic violence claims a life in Wisconsin every four and a half days
The Family Support Center typically serves 400 to 600 people each year, and this year they're already above 600.
Click here for information on upcoming events, and click here to learn about the Family Support Center's open house on October 27.