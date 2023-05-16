City of Eau Claire discusses whether to make it easier to park your bike

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With more bicyclists looking to park their ride, the city of Eau Claire is considering a bicycle corral ordinance.
A bicycle corral is essentially a parking spot within the right-of-way designated for bikes. It usually has five u-shaped racks spaced 2.5 feet apart.
City officials are discussing whether to draft an ordinance that could address liability and insurance requirements, determine appropriate signage, reflectivity, and location, and if they stay year-round.
"The ordinance really gives just a basic standards that have to be followed. It gives a process related to the installation, the removal and items related to the bicycle corral," said Eau Claire deputy city engineer Leah Ness.
If they stay year-round, the ordinance could address who's responsible for snow removal. If they're not year-round, how long should they stay up?
Ness said we did have bike corrals before the pandemic, but they were removed for snow removal and street plowing.
"We've had comments from the businesses that they would like to see that back," Ness said. "They saw it as a benefit to their business to have bicycle parking available and we wanted to bring it back just to see if there is the need for it and if there's a need for it in greater locations."
Before making an ordinance, the city hopes to have a pilot program this summer where multiple corrals are installed in the downtown area.
The city is also seeking to apply for a bicycle friendly community title from the American League of Bicyclists. This national title could open the door for future funding opportunities and grants.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will discuss the items at Tuesday night's meeting. If they want to move forward with the pilot program, the city manager would have to give her stamp of approval.