City of Eau Claire introduces bicycle and pedestrian survey

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire wants to know more about your biking and walking habits.
The bicycle and pedestrian survey was launched earlier this week, and it hopes to make Eau Claire safer. Residents are encouraged to share their experiences on streets and trails where they avoid biking or walking, and what deters them from not biking or walking in the winter months.
Billie Hufford, associate planner for the city of Eau Claire said that everyone can take the survey, even those who don't walk or bike on city streets.
"We're not always out in every part of the city to know that an intersection is unsafe for walking and biking. But with the community letting us know, we can look at what advancements would help that," said Hufford.
The survey can be found here.