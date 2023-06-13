Man biking across the Badger State for Feeding Wisconsin

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A Wisconsin man is raising money while biking across the state in seven days.
Zach Peterson is biking 1,000 miles to raise funds for Feeding Wisconsin, a statewide foodbank. So far, he has biked over 500 miles in four days and raised over $11,000. His goal is $11,600.
Zach said that throughout his journey he has had low points, but seeing those who donate around the state pushes him to go that extra mile.
"All the money raised and everything has been in the promise of doing this and you don't really have an option," said Peterson. "You got to keep pushing cause that was this was for."
If you would like to donate to his GoFundMe page, click here.