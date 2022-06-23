Gas prices trending down ahead of July 4th

(WQOW) - As we approach another national holiday on July 4th, the travel budget may have to expand to accommodate record high gas prices.
Experts with GasBuddy say it is not all bad news however. The national average has dipped ten cents from its peak and should continue to trend down, dropping by as much as 20 cents by the time Independence Day arrives.
"We're seeing the national average under the $5 gallon mark, it continues to decline as I sit here, which is certainly nice," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Although, prices are still high. It's going to be the most expensive July 4th we've ever seen."
DeHaan said there will be a small decrease in travel from Memorial Day numbers, but does not anticipate a huge dropoff in July 4th travel.
In a survey GasBuddy conducted in May, 70% of respondents said they were not changing any summer travel plans.