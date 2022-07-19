Home prices on the rise as supply drops in the Eau Claire area

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're in the market to buy a house, the current conditions are not in your favor.
According to new data from the REALTORS Association of Northwestern Wisconsin, Eau Claire homes averaged at $288,750 in June 2022. And Eau Claire County's median home price increased 14% since June 2021.
Board president Scott Rohde said supply is limited right now and demand is high, forcing home prices to go up and days on the market to go down.
For example, a home in western Wisconsin will spend 59 days on the market on average. That's nearly a week less than it was last June at 65 days on the market.
Despite high home prices and increasing mortgage rates, Rohde said houses are highly in demand and that it's still a seller's market at this point.
"I would also tell you that I think it's still a buyer's market as far as interest rates. Even though they're approaching 6%, those are still great rates. Those of us who have been in real estate for a long time remember in the late 80s and early 90s when it was over 10%," Rohde said. "So 6% is still a really good rate."
Rohde added if you're looking to buy, you need to be aggressive on the hunt since supply is so limited.
He believes it will be a seller's market for years until we start catching up on construction to build enough homes.