Tax refunds may be delayed, local expert explains how to get them faster

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're one of the many who don't look forward to tax season, you might want to get it over with as soon as possible. That can be challenging with current tax refund delivery delays, but there are ways to quicken the pace.
The U.S. Treasury Department said last month that the IRS is facing a backlog due to inadequate funding, lackluster technology, and pandemic-related challenges. But there are some ways to see that refund come in quicker.
Greg Solfest, owner of Solfest accounting in Eau Claire, said that filing your taxes electronically can speed the process along.
"The IRS has about 4 million paper returns that still have not been processed, so if you file your returns for 2021 by paper, you will not see your return until Christmas," said Solfest.
Solfest added that his clients who have filed electronically have received their returns in as soon as seven days.
He also said to make sure you add charitable donations and if you received the child tax credit to your filings to make sure you're getting the most out of your return.
Even though your last day to file your tax refund this year is on April 18, this is the busiest time for the IRS, so make sure to file as soon as you are able.