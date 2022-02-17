 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Tax refunds may be delayed, local expert explains how to get them faster

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're one of the many who don't look forward to tax season, you might want to get it over with as soon as possible. That can be challenging with current tax refund delivery delays, but there are ways to quicken the pace.

The U.S. Treasury Department said last month that the IRS is facing a backlog due to inadequate funding, lackluster technology, and pandemic-related challenges. But there are some ways to see that refund come in quicker.

Greg Solfest, owner of Solfest accounting in Eau Claire, said that filing your taxes electronically can speed the process along.

"The IRS has about 4 million paper returns that still have not been processed, so if you file your returns for 2021 by paper, you will not see your return until Christmas," said Solfest.

Solfest added that his clients who have filed electronically have received their returns in as soon as seven days.

He also said to make sure you add charitable donations and if you received the child tax credit to your filings to make sure you're getting the most out of your return.

Even though your last day to file your tax refund this year is on April 18, this is the busiest time for the IRS, so make sure to file as soon as you are able.

