Altoona student speaks at state capitol in support of gifted and talented programs bill

MADISON (WQOW) - A Wisconsin bill to broaden transparency in school programs for over-excelling students is getting support from an Altoona high schooler.
The legislation, now circulating through the State Senate after being introduced by Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls), would require school boards to submit an annual report on their district's gifted and talented program to the Department of Public Instruction.
The reports would need to include numbers on how many children are considered for the program, and how much time coordinators spend on the program. The purpose of this being a way to ensure students who excel above grade level are getting the curriculum they are entitled to by law.
During a public hearing held Wednesday afternoon before the Senate Committee on Education, Alyssa Roth, a gifted junior at Altoona High School, said when the gifted and talented program at her middle school fell through the cracks so did her drive to learn and succeed.
"I stopped seeing the point of all the work piling up, because why do the homework if you're already getting regular A's on the test without it?" Roth said. "Because of this mindset, I gave up on busy work and scraped by on nothing but the test scores. My grades floundered throughout the year, until I found myself being told by all my teachers that I was lazy and I was not ready to start high school."
Roth has now been allowed to enroll in classes above her grade level since her freshman year and said it's had a tremendous benefit on her academic achievement, mental health, and social life.
The bill will now need to go before the full senate but has not been scheduled yet.