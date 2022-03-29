Cadott School Board reconsiders six library books, removes one

CADOTT (WQOW) - A special Cadott School Board meeting on Monday discussed a parent's request to remove certain books from the district.
The parent had originally requested 12 books be removed from the schools, but after that request was denied by a reconsideration committee, she appealed the decision and brought only half of those books to the board Monday night.
Board members read each of the six books and made decisions based off of their own perspectives.
"The reasons were varied depending on the book," said Cadott Superintendent Jenny Starck. "Sometimes it was specific language or passages in the book, sometimes it was more an activity, like if in a book there was a child that snuck out from home, and we wouldn't consider that appropriate."
Several of the books in question have LGBTQ+ main characters: Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag, Melissa (also published under the title George), The Deepest Breath, and Hurricane Child. The board voted to keep all of those on the shelves, but Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag was moved from a first grade level to a fourth grade level.
One book, The Baby Tree, addresses the question of how babies are made. This book will be kept in the guidance counselor's office to recommend at their discretion.
Finally, one book was removed entirely. Protest Movements: Then and Now discusses American protests from the 1960's. One review from Booklist says it shows "where our country still fails people today."
Starck said this was the first time she has ever seen a reconsideration request in her time in the district. She added, Cadott parents are able to monitor their child's library rentals in an effort to promote transparency.