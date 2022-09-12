CVTC's opens new building for the next generation of first responders

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Technical College celebrated opening a brand new emergency services education center with a ribbon cutting and open house on Monday.
The center is used to help students prepare and respond to many types of dangerous situations including threats to public safety, or natural disasters. The new center added 27,000 square feet to the previous space, and was remodeled to include physical training spaces and new classrooms.
CVTC president Sunem Beaton-Garcia said that these additions will help train the next generation of first responders.
"The previous building was built in 1997, 1998, and our community has changed, we have grown, and our needs have changed," said Beaton-Garcia. "This building is growing with the community and our needs, and it is set up for the future, for the work of the future. So we are ready, and able to train the new generation of first responders that will help our communities grow and thrive."
This isn't the only building that CVTC is working on. They also are building a brand new transportation education center, and the building is planned to be complete later this year.