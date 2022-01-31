ECASD Board of Education candidates to speak in forum for the first time

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District is giving candidates for the Board of Education a chance to speak before the February primary.
The event's organizer and school board vice president Lori Bica said that families and anyone who wants to attend the event will hear from all seven candidates on important topics, like what they value in the education system or why they're running in the first place.
She said all questions were written in advance and there won't be any time for a public Q&A, as tonight is more of a initial introduction to this year's candidates. But Bica said she hopes there will be more opportunities for other assemblies in the future.
In the meantime, she said contact information for each candidate will be given out if people have specific questions.
"I certainly hope that the public will take any opportunities that present themselves to interact with these candidates. For the forum tonight, like I said, it's not an active debate or open mic or something like that. The questions were planned in advance to represent a range of areas," Bica said.
The School Board Primary Election will be held on February 15.
The forum will be held at Memorial High School for those who want to attend in person and will be livestreamed from seven to eight p.m. tonight.
If you're busy at the time, a recording of tonight's event will be saved on the School Board website.