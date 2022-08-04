 Skip to main content
Fostering Success Program at UW-Eau Claire, Stout given $70,000 grant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A large grant will help UW-Eau Claire students who were in foster care as kids, or who identify as homeless.

A $70,000 grant from the UW System will help the school's Fostering Success program. 

The money will be used to grow the program and provide even more support and resources for up to 50 Blugolds each year.

According to the National Foster Youth Institute, less than 3% of kids who grew up in the foster care system graduate college.

UW-Stout received the same grant. Its program has tripled in size from 15 to 45 students since 2018.

