Midwest Artist Academy brings multiple artistic disciplines to teens

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Midwest Artists Academy is returning to the UW-Eau Claire campus to showcase young artists from across the region.
The Midwest Artists Academy is a transformative pre-college program for 14- to 18-year-olds. The young artists come in across five different disciplines: dancers, actors, writers, visual artists, and musicians.
This is the academy's second year. In their first year they won the James A. Schwalbach award from the Wisconsin Art Education Association.
"We recently won a statewide award for our arts programming, it's really exciting," said BJ Hollars, director of the Midwest Artists Association. "It was a state-level award for programs that are similar to ours, and yeah, we won it in our first year, and that was really just a testament to a fantastic staff and great facilities, and most of all pretty awesome young artists helping us out"
On Saturday, July 16, there will be a showcase of the five disciplines put together. Time and location to be determined.
