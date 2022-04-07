"Our kids are struggling" Gov. Evers awards $159,000 mental health grant to ECASD, $15M across state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mental health services in Eau Claire schools will be getting a big boost.
At Northstar Middle School, Governor Tony Evers announced the Eau Claire Area School District will receive $159,000 to support school-based mental health services.
The money is part of the "Get Kids Ahead" initiative's $15 million Evers announced in February during his State of the State address.
"We know our kids are struggling now more than ever," Evers said. "A student who is in crisis isn't going to be able to pay attention at school, finish their homework, or engage meaningfully with their friends and teachers."
Superintendent Mike Johnson said before students can focus on learning, their social and emotional needs must be met first.
To help meet those needs, the district intends to use the grant funding for school psychologists, counseling, and other mental health services.
"As a result of the pandemic, the problems that students face have just grown exponentially, and we really do need this extra support for our students as well as our staff," Johnson said.
"We do have great school-based mental health programs, and yet we have found over the years that we end up with a waitlist pretty early into the school year," said Northstar Middle School counselor Jenni Berg. "We also have many students that we'd like to continue to serve. Additionally, we recognize that there are barriers to accessing these resources for some families."
After the announcement, Northstar Middle School students from the equity club, National Junior Honor Society, and student council got the chance to ask their own questions to the governor about his career and personal life.
One student asked, "What advice would you give to students who want to work in the government?"
Evers replied it's best to work in the government when you want to improve the lives of the people who put you in office, not because you want the title.
Another asked, "What's the hardest part of your job?"
He answered navigating the politics of the position as well as having a good work-life balance.
One student asked, "What did you want to do when you were younger?"
Evers laughed and said he wanted to be a baseball player, but that he wasn't very good at it.
Earlier this year the governor announced the state is investing $5 million into the UW System to provide more mental health service on Wisconsin campuses.