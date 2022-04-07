Regis Catholic Schools names new president

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Regis alumni will soon be the school's new president.
It was announced on Thursday that Paul Pedersen, a 1989 graduate, will be filling the role. Pedersen is currently the principal of Regis middle and high schools, a job he has held for the past seven years. Before that he was a classroom teacher.
In a news release, Pedersen said he is excited and honored to serve the community in this role.
"Catholic education is more than a job to me. It’s my passion and life's work and I am humbled to serve in this role. Faith is at the center of everything I do and I consider it a blessing to be able to represent and serve our alumni, current students, families, and supporters," he said.
Pedersen will officially begin as president on July 1 of this year. The news release said they will begin their search for a new middle and high school teacher immediately.