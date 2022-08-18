The Eau Claire Virtual School is there for those who need it

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When COVID was at its worst, thousands of students in the Chippewa Valley utilized the virtual option to continue their education. This year there will be no virtual option, but enrollment is open for the Eau Claire Virtual School.
The Eau Claire Virtual School is not the same as a virtual option. It is its own K-12 school. It is headquartered at Flynn Elementary and is entering it’s fourth year this fall.
Jim Schmitt, the principal of the school, told News 18 the virtual school isn't simply around for parents who are concerned about COVID, but rather, it is simply the best fit for some students.
"We realized that this filled a need for some students, and I really think that some students, this environment works really well for them," Schmitt said. "We see a good distribution across all grade levels that attend the school, but it does meet the needs for a certain population, and I think families are looking for what best fits their child, whether it's a brick-and-mortar school, a different brick-and-mortar school or whether it's a virtual school."
According to Schmitt, last year’s enrollment was 189 students, and he is anticipating a similar number this year. Class sizes are typically about 15-20 students, and the technology students need is provided at no additional cost.
Grades K-3 are taught ECASD curriculum, while grades 4 and above use Pearson — an accredited online private school. Similarly, grades K-7 use ECASD teachers, and 8-12 use Pearson teachers.
The deadline for first semester enrollment in the school is September 9. Enrollment isn’t limited to those in Eau Claire — it’s open to anyone in the state. ECASD students would need to go through the ‘change of school’ enrollment process, while all other Wisconsin residents would come in through the open enrollment process.
