UW-Eau Claire adding new health humanities certificate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is adding a new health humanities certificate after receiving a sizable national grant.
UWEC got $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities grant aimed at elevating the role of the humanities on college campuses.
University officials say the grant will fund three distinct avenues for students to connect humanities with health care, through a new interdisciplinary curriculum, new learning opportunities, and through education outreach.
At the core of the curriculum is a new 15-credit health humanities certificate that will be available beginning with the fall 2022 semester.
The new certificate will include new courses developed to explore the ways in which the humanities can inform health care, and vice versa.