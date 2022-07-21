Wisconsin Public Education Network's 8th annual Summer Summit talks advocacy for public schools

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than 200 people passionate about public schools were in Eau Claire to learn how to better serve our children.
For the eighth annual Wisconsin Public Education Network Summer Summit, teachers, parents, administrators, and school board members from across the state attended an all-day session on how to be great public school advocates.
At North High School, people could sit in on various breakout sessions on topics like inclusivity in special education, racial equity, and childhood trauma.
"It could be on certain types of school funding issues, it could be on school board development, it could be on leadership, it could be on certain teaching methods in science, parent advocacy groups, uniting communities, learning loss as a result of the pandemic," said Mike Johnson, superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District.
There was also a session on how to run a winning referendum.
"You have to talk to everyone because everyone should be a voter," said Denise Gaumer Hutchison, northeast regional organizer of the Wisconsin Public Education Network.
A referendum can help provide funding for school districts, but in order for it to pass, experts say you have to be able to explain how it benefits the children and the community.
"People working on school referenda efforts have to be clear and concise. They have to be transparent and they have to be honest about what they're doing, and that they're doing great things for kids," Hutchison said.
State superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly also said school districts in Wisconsin are struggling with staffing.
"We have teacher shortages, but not just teachers. We have food service, custodial, and others who work in schools and shortages in those areas. And it's been compounded through COVID because of the funding," Underly said.
"We can propose these increases, but really the power to increase funding in our public schools comes from our state legislature," Underly said. "And so that's what this conference is about. It's about getting advocates together to continue to press for those issues that are important to our public schools like funding."
Johnson said the school year gets very busy so summer is a great time to share ideas.
"It's really nice to be able to speak with other educators and people who are passionate about education and public schools," Johnson said.
Governor Tony Evers along with local legislators like Rep. Jodi Emerson and Rep. Jesse James also spoke at Thursday's summit.