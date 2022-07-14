Lazy Monk Brewing releases Oktoberfest beer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Even though it's July, October is already on the mind of one local brewery.
Lazy Monk Brewing released its Oktoberfest beer Thursday. It is described as amber and malty.
It's available on tap and in 4-packs for $10. The beer will be released Friday at Festival Foods, Woodman's, Hy-Vee, as well as a few local stores across the Chippewa valley. Pricing will depend on the store but will have similar prices of Lazy Monk's pilsners and darks.
Theresa Frank, owner of Lazy Monk Brewing, said that the beer is already in high demand.
"People are asking for it. People will come in, text us or social message us and say, "Is it ready?'" We just made the decision that we would release it now and people can enjoy it through the season," said Frank.
Lazy Monk Brewing will be hosting Oktoberfest festivities later this year, with the celebration beginning on Sept. 17.