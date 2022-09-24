One month after Biden's announcement, what comes next for student loan cancellation, and what can you do right now?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When President Biden announced student loan forgiveness one month ago, many began to refresh their federal loan webpages and apps, waiting eagerly for that number to go down, but officials say to hold tight as this debt cancellation is still a few weeks, or even months away.
"I think people are sort of just waiting right now," said Nikki Andrews, director of Blugold Central at UW-Eau Claire. "We're kind of in a bit of a holding pattern until we find out more information."
So what can borrowers do right now?
Andrews said first thing's first — make sure you qualify. Individuals making less than $125,000 a year or families making less than $250,000 a year will be able to have $10,000 of their federal student loans canceled. And for Pell Grant recipients it's $20,000.
Andrews said last year a little less than 20% of UWEC students received the Pell Grant.
"Students with a certain expected family contribution, those are the students who qualify for Pell," she said.
Andrews said you should also make sure your contact information is up to date, that way when the Department of Education tries to contact you with what comes next, you receive the message.
But when should borrowers expect to actually see this relief?
"We have on file data for eight million borrowers and those eight million borrowers will receive their debt discharged automatically once we start processing," said deputy press secretary at the Department of Education Fabiola Rodriguez.
Officials with the Department of Education say October is when they plan to launch the application for borrowers whose loans are not automatically forgiven.
"We are trying to make this as much of a seamless process as possible to ensure that borrowers aren't having to jump through hoops to apply for this debt relief," Rodriguez said.
While officials cannot yet say how long after applying you will see your balance drop, they did recommend applying by November 15 in order to see your debt relief before loan repayment begins back up again on January 1.
Another thing to know is that unless something changes, borrowers in Wisconsin will have to pay taxes on this type of debt relief.
"The key thing to keep in mind there is that you're getting $10,000 worth of debt being discharged, and that will amount to between $500-$600 of the state of Wisconsin increasing your taxes," said Michael Kubiak of Kubiak Tax Service.
When debt is canceled, Kubiak said it is considered a type of income, but the federal government does not plan to tax it as such. But even if the feds don't tax student loan cancellation, the state of Wisconsin just might.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports governor Tony Evers directed the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to address the discrepancy with the federal law in the next budget, but the state legislature would need to change the law to save Wisconsinites that money on their taxes.
"There's still some discussions out there and things are not quite set enough to say 'this is the way its gonna be' but as of right now it is taxable in the state of Wisconsin," Kubiak said.
For now even a month after the announcement, borrowers are waiting for what comes next.
"I think once [borrowers] actually see their loan forgiven or part of their loan forgiven, that's when we'll see some happy faces around here," Andrews said.
