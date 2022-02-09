U.S. household debt at its highest in over a decade, local consultant gives finance tips

(WQOW) - U.S. household debt is the highest it's been in over a decade, but local financial experts say there are steps you can take to keep your bank account from hitting zero.
According to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, household debt increased by $1 trillion in 2021, the biggest annual increase since 2007.
The report said mortgage debt and auto loans were big drivers of the increase.
Financial consultant Fred Lewis with Keystone Financial in Eau Claire said other reasons people go into debt include compulsive buying, divorce, gambling and the biggest one to him, a lack of savings.
He added the pandemic has played a role as well, with people either getting laid off or getting sick and not being able to work and save.
To avoid getting into debt, Lewis suggested buying a used car with cash rather than a new vehicle you can't afford. He also said try to live on about 80 percent of your income and save the other 20 percent in a rainy day fund.
That way if a surprise bill does come along, you won't have to borrow money.
"There's a few techniques we use with people who are in debt," said Lewis. "You can make a list of all your debts from the largest down to the smallest and then start paying on the smallest one and then the next one and the next one and then just pay them all off. Never run a credit card balance. Always pay those off every month."
Lewis also suggests reading The Richest Man in Babylon and The Secret to Lifetime Financial Security to get more familiar with how you can be financially independent.