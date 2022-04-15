What to do if you haven't filed your taxes yet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The clock is ticking to file your taxes and a local tax expert is sharing tips for turning in your taxes on time ahead of Easter weekend.
In 2022, the tax deadline falls a day after Easter Sunday on April 18.
Tax experts said they have had a busy few weeks with dozens stopping by for last minute help leading up to the holiday weekend when in-person services will be largely unavailable.
Local tax expert Greg Solfest said the best way to file if you haven't already is to do so virtually.
"If you want to file your return online, you can go to the IRS website and you can still file your return until midnight on Monday night, and it still be required to be filed by that date to be on time," said Solfest.
If you or someone you know has trouble affording a tax payment this year, Solfest recommended filing a 9465 request. The 9465 request is an IRS installment request where you can pay the taxes over a 72 month period.