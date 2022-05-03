DNR announces new walleye regulations in effect for opening fishing weekend

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - This Saturday marks the official start of fishing season in Wisconsin, but there are a few new regulations this year, especially for those angling for walleye.
The DNR has announced new restrictions on the size and limit of walleye in several Wisconsin counties, including Rusk County.
The old rules allowed for anglers to keep three walleye of any length, and one over 14 inches. Officials at the DNR said they have seen a decrease in walleye populations in recent years, prompting them to change these regulations.
The new regulations, which are in effect for opening weekend, allow for anglers to keep a daily bag limit of three walleye between 15 and 20 inches long, or two walleye 15 to 20 inches long and one over 24 inches.
"These regulations are specifically aimed to increase the number of smaller fish available below that minimum length of 15 inches," Greg Sass, DNR Fisheries Research Team Leader, said. "But then also to protect some of our larger females in the population, those in that 20- to 24-inch protected no-harvest slot. It's also aimed to reduce exploitation to a certain extent, with that daily bag limit of three fish."
The specific bodies of water in Rusk County affected by these new regulations includes the Big Falls, Ladysmith and Thornapple Flowages, the Dairyland Reservoir and the entire South Fork of the Flambeau River. It also includes several other bodies of water in Price, Vilas and Sawyer counties.
The DNR added they will reassess if these more stringent regulations are still needed, should the walleye population rebound.