Altoona City Council hearing presentations from Container Park business applicants

ALTOONA (WQOW) - We may soon know what businesses will make up Altoona's future Container Park. But, its estimated opening has been delayed.
Altoona city administrator Mike Golat said they've run into some issues designing such a unique space and they now hope it'll be open by fall or even next spring.
On Tuesday, the city will decide which businesses will be moved in once it does open. Seven are vying for five spots. After Tuesday's city council meeting, they'll each make their case to council and a panel of local business owners.
Officials said they're looking for a variety of businesses that can draw crowds to downtown Altoona year-round.
"We also want businesses that will take some ownership of the park, and help activate the space in terms of the stage and entertainment."
Council will hear from a few different retail spaces, and several restaurants, ranging from ramen to seafood to tacos. Click here to view those applicants.